July 18 lake test results: DeWitt Park Beach on Silver Lake under swim caution

DeWitt Park Beach on Silver Lake is under a swim caution after sampling by Kenosha County Public Health Monday showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Monday’s result that prompted the swim caution was: Silver Lake Cogswell – 387 E.coli/100 mL

Other test results reported this week from Kenosha County Public Health (unless otherwise noted) were:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 111 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 387 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 117 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 2 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 44 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 19 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 29 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 5 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 45 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 99 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 14 E.coli/100mL; PHLA Diving Board 26 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 1 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 4 E.coli/100mL.