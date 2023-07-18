Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board meeting July 19, 2023

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Wednesday, starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall (Municipal Building).

Agenda items include:

Authorize Village Administrator to issue Purchase order #5728 to Civic Systems, LLC for the purchase of accounting software upgrades. At a price not to exceed $13,440.00.

Authorize Village Administrator to issue purchase order #5825 to Platinum Systems for the purchase of IT network

server, hardware, software and supporting professional services. At a price not to exceed $43,605.02.

Authorize Village Administrator to issue purchase order #5732 to Miller Bradford for the purchase of a new 2023

Case 580SN tractor loader backhoe at a price not to exceed $111,325.00. Purchase price includes the trading in the village 1999 Case 580SL backhoe.

Case 580SN tractor loader backhoe at a price not to exceed $111,325.00. Purchase price includes the trading in the village 1999 Case 580SL backhoe. Authorize village Administrator to issue purchase order #5722 to Morton Salt for the purchase of 100 tons of road

salt at per ton price of $80.06 and totaling $8,006.

The full agenda is available here.