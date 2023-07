The Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday, starting at 4 p.m. in the school library.

Among the agenda items are:

Transportation Contact and Amendment

Superintendent’s Report: Learning by Design Academy

Closed session for staffing discussion

2023-24 Staff Compensation

2023-2024 Resignations

2023-2024 New Teacher Contracts

2023-2024 Student Handbook

The full agenda is available here.