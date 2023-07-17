A word from our sponsors: Pilot Study Coming to Kenosha County! Be a Part of a Virtual Pilot Study for Medication Management

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Kenosha County ADRC — DH

The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center will be offering Kenosha residents a chance to be a part of a pilot study this summer. Med Wise Rx is a skills-based educational program created by the University of Wisconsin School of Pharmacy to improve older adults’ communication with pharmacists and other providers for safer medication management.

Medication management can be challenging. Medication errors can result in unwanted eﬀects from medicines, and worse, falls, hospitalizations and even death. Poor communication and medication coordination problems with multiple people prescribing a person’s medications can increase these errors even more.

Med Wise Rx offers participants the opportunity to build knowledge and skills. The pharmacist is important to help people manage their medications and address their medication-related questions and concerns. Yet, patients and caregivers often are unsure what questions to ask their pharmacist or how to ask them.

In Med Wise Rx, participants gain confidence in talking with their pharmacist, as well as what to ask about their medicines and how to ask for a medication check-up.

To be eligible you must be:

Kenosha County resident

65 years old or older

Taking 4 or more medicines regularly (includes nonprescription drugs and/or vitamins)

Able to navigate and join the two Zoom meetings

Able to participate in phone interviews and provide feedback

Med Wise Rx participants will meet for two 1.5-hour classes, separated by one week for home practice. It’s free, convenient, and empowering! Participants will receive up to $125 in thank you gift cards for participating in this study.

Participants who sign up will be randomly assigned to one of two groups. Wednesdays, 1:30 – 3 p.m., August 2 and 16 OR October 4 and 18, 2023. Groups will meet virtually on Zoom, from the comfort of their home or oﬃce.

To register call Haleigh Couch, Health & Wellness Coordinator with the Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center at 262-605-6624 or email Haleigh.couch@kenoshacounty.org

This project is a partnership between the UW School of Pharmacy, the Kenosha County ADRC, and the Community & Academic Aging Research Network