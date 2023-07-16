Highway 50 update July 16, 2023

Note: westofthei.com will be reporting regular updates on the construction work on Highway 50 in Paddock Lake this spring, summer and fall. We will share what is made available to us by project engineer GRAEF, the state and village, and hope to have periodic updates with reports on what work has taken place and what is expected for the coming week. — DH

Some significant changes are on the way for the Highway 50 construction project through Paddock Lake in the next couple of weeks, including a shift in which lanes are in use and under construction.

The following is an update supplied by project engineer GRAEF:

Stage 2 Construction Work & Traffic Configuration is coming to a close. The following provides an update for finished stage 2 work and starting Stage 3 work. Stage 3 is temporary widening in the STH 50 median in preparation for all vehicle traffic to be shifted to the newly paved lanes in Stage 4. Stage 4 is a long-term stage involving repaving the westbound lanes on the north side of 75th Street.

As a reminder, the project team recommends traveling at 25 mph through the work zone for work zone crew safety and to avoid additional potholing and vehicle damage.

Traffic Updates

Monday 7/17/23 – Tuesday 7/18/23: Side road paving at intersections on the south side of 75 th Street will occur. Rolling closures of the side roads will occur temporarily as the crews work through each intersection. Flagging will be in place to provide access as needed, but expect heavy delays on the side streets during these temporary closures. (Closures are weather dependent and subject to change) CTH F is expected to experience significant delays during the temporary closure/flagging. Use an alternate route if possible. 242 nd Street and 244 th Street will not be closed at the same time. Paving of southside driveway and parking lot connections will also occur.

Stage 4: Stage 4 will involve a major traffic shift and is expected to begin on Monday, July 24 . (Schedule is weather dependent and subject to change) Traffic will be shifted to the south side of the road to use the new eastbound pavement. Construction will occur on the north side of the road in the westbound direction. All access to businesses on the north side of the street will be maintained during Stage 4.

