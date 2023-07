The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

Among the agenda items are:

Swearing in of three police officers.

Consideration of a motion to approve Pay Request #24 from JJ Henderson for $76,457. This relates to the waste water treatment plant and lift stations project.

A closed session for the purpose of deliberating the sale price of a portion of 920 Lance Drive.

The full agenda is available here.