Happening now: Westosha Sports Complex open house a great chance to get a look at their new performance training area

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Westosha Sports Complex — DH

Westosha Sports Complex is hosting an open house today, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the facility, 1215 Pryor St., Silver Lake.

This is a great opportunity to see what is available for you at Westosha Sports Complex.

The facility has state-of-the-art golf simulator and batting facilities. Also, Westosha Sports Complex recently added a performance area. Coach led performance training programs are available at Westosha Sports Complex, with a personalized workout plan based on your goals.

The open house is a great time to check it all out.

More information on Westosha Sports Complex available here or call 262-885-6110.