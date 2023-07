At about 7:37 p.m., Salem Fire/Rescue and Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding for a crash to Highway 50 and 75/83-south (Brass Ball Corners) in Paddock Lake.

Per dispatch: Deputy already on the scene. Crash involves a car and a bike. Injuries being reported.

UPDATE 7:45 p.m. — Salem Lakes command releases Bristol unit to return to quarters.