Severe thunderstorm watch issued; air quality alert in effect

The Narional Weather Service ha issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Kenosha County.

The watch is scheduled to be in effect until 10 p.m.

Says NWS: “A severe thunderstorm watch is issued by the National Weather Service when conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. A severe thunderstorm by definition is a thunderstorm that produces one inch hail or larger in diameter and/or winds equal or exceed 58 miles an hour. The size of the watch can vary depending on the weather situation. They are usually issued for a duration of 4 to 8 hours. They are normally issued well in advance of the actual occurrence of severe weather. During the watch, people should review severe thunderstorm safety rules and be prepared to move a place of safety if threatening weather approaches.”

Also, all of Wisconsin is under an air quality alert until noon Sunday. The alert is due to the anticipation of more smoke from wildfires in Canada moving into the area.

The southern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke impacts from 6 a.m. Saturday until noon Sunday, says NWS. The alert may need to be extended beyond Sunday for southern Wisconsin.

The air quality alert says: “People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.”