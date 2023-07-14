Next county executive “Saturdays in the Park with Sam” is July 15

From the Kenosha County Executive’s office:

The next installment of Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman’s Saturdays in the Park with Sam office hours series is this Saturday, July 15, at Silver Lake Park Beach.

The event will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. During this time, the normal beach entry fee will be waived.

Kerkman will be available to meet with constituents near the new Flip Flops Concession Stand in the beach pavilion.

“This is a perfect opportunity to enjoy a free summer afternoon at the beach, and to check out what our new partners at Flip Flops have to offer,” Kerkman said. “I look forward to meeting many of you out at the park on Saturday.”

In addition to an opportunity to share feedback with the county executive, information about county resources and services will also be available to visitors.

Silver Lake Park is located at 27000 85th St. (Highway F) in Silver Lake.