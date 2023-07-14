July 14, 2023 lake teat results: PHLA beach closed to swimming

The Paddock-Hooker Lakes Association beach on Paddock Lake is back under a swim closure after resampling Thursday by Kenosha county Public Health showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Thursday’s resampling result was PHLA greater than 2,419 E.coli/100 mL

The location was scheduled to be resampled Friday.