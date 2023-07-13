More of Highway KD to close for resurfacing July 17

From Kenosha County Division of Highways:

The portion of Kenosha County Highway KD north of Highway 50 is scheduled to be closed to through traffic for approximately two weeks beginning Monday, July 17, for pavement milling and resurfacing work.

This includes the entire stretch of Highway KD (352nd/348th Avenue/31st Street) between Highway 50 and Highway 83 in the Town of Wheatland.

Local access will be maintained. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route through the area.

This work is weather-dependent and is subject to change.