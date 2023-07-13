July 13, 2023 lake test results: PHLA beach remains under swim caution

The Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach on Paddock Lake remains under a swim caution after resampling by Kenosha County Public Health Wednesday.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The test result from Wednesday that resulted in the caution remaining in place was:

PHLA – 276 E.coli/100 mL.

The site was scheduled to be resampled Thursday.