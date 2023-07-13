A word from our sponsors: Randall accepting proposals for snow removal

Note: This is a paid announcement from the town of Randall. — DH
The Town of Randall will be accepting proposals for complete snow removal service on all town owned properties. For a complete list of properties and locations, contact the town clerk during business hours (Mon.-Fri. 9-noon & 1pm-5pm 262-877-2165). The proposals are for a 1-year period. Sealed proposals must be received by August 1, 2023, by 5pm. All proposals will be opened and publicly read at the Town Board meeting on August 10th, 2023, at 7:00 pm. The Town of Randall reserves the right to accept the most advantageous proposal or to reject any and all proposals.