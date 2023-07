At about 7:12 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for an investigation in the 100 block of East Poplar Street in Silver Lake.

Per dispatch: Caller reported a tree that may have been struck by lightening is smoking. No flames seen.

UPDATE 7:31 p.m. — Personnel at the scene have found wire arcing against a tree. Request response from electric utility company,

UPDATE 7:37 p.m. — All fire personnel clearing the scene and returning to quarters.