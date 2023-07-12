Units responding for crash in Paris

At about 2:13 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding for a report of a crash at Highways A and D in Paris.
Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved. Injuries unknown.
UPDATE 2:26 p.m. — Deputy requests two tow trucjs.
