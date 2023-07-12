Salem Lakes staff directed to list compliance issues for two businesses

Village President Rita Bucur directed Salem Lakes village staff to within a week compile a list of alleged non-compliance issues for two local businesses that are seeking letters of compliance from the village.

Bucur made the statement at Monday’s meeting, apparently in an effort to resolve an ongoing dispute with Wilmot Stage Stop and Auto Truck Equipment & Repair (ATE). An attorney representing both businesses is seeking letters from the village stating the businesses are in compliance with their conditional use permits.

“How do we clear this up?” Bucur asked Monday at the meeting. “It’s been going on for a long time. It cannot continue.”

Problems at Stage Stop that have been discussed at other meetings relate to an exhaust hood the village has said is out of compliance, but which ownership contends should be grandfathered as compliant. On Monday, issues such as storing of inoperable vehicles and a need for a fence were mentioned for ATE.

Village attorney Richard Scholze said he did not have any problem with the language of the draft letters of compliance submitted by attorney J. Michael McTernan, as long as the problems were addressed. He suggested that in the case of ATE, having the fence up might address some of the other issues and “we wouldn’t be having this conversation.”

Steve Dunn, owner of ATE, said work on the fence is scheduled to begin July 17.

However, village administrator Michael Murdock said he would not be willing to sign a compliance letter unless he was sure all problems had been addressed.

Once the list is compiled, Bucur suggested a special committee might be created to resolve the issue.