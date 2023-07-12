July 11, 2023 lake test results: PHLA beach under swim caution; cautions removed at Hoag Park beach and Center Lake

The Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach on Paddock Lake is under a swim caution and swim cautions at Hoag Park beach on Paddock Lake and Center Lake have been removed after resampling on Tuesday by Kenosha County Public Health.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The resampling results from Tuesday were:

PHLA – 308 E.coli/100 mL

Hoag – 4 E.coli/100 mL

Center – 77 E.coli/100 mL

PHLA was scheduled to be resampled Wednesday.