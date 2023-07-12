Donations to ADRC Loan & Supply Closet temporarily suspended

Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center’s Loan & Supply Closet is not accepting donations until Tuesday, August 1, 2023 due to the high volume of equipment and current reorganization. Persons who have borrowed items from the closet are welcome to return items during this time, if needed.

The Loan Closet continues to be open during this period. Individuals needing durable medical equipment for either short-term or long-term use, who are not enrolled in one of Wisconsin’s long-term care programs, such as Family Care, IRIS and Partnership may contact the ADRC to request an item. The closet offers items such as:

Manual and transport wheelchairs

Bath benches and shower chairs

Bed rails

Knee scooters

Rollators and walkers

Commodes

Incontinence products

For more information please call the ADRC at 262-605-6646, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.