Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board special meeting July 13, 2023

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a special meeting Thursday, starting at 5 p.m. at VIllage Hall in Salem.

This meeting is not scheduled to be live streamed, according to the meeting agenda.

Agenda items are:

Convene into closed session pursuant to Wis. Stat. Section 19.85 (1)(g) (for purposes of conferring with legal counsel for the governmental body who is rendering oral or written advice concerning strategy to be adopted by the body with respect to litigation in which it is or may be involved), and pursuant to Wis. Stat. Section 19.85 (1)(c) (considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility), specifically concerning potential employment related claims being made by Administrator.

Reconvene into open session pursuant to Wis. Stats. §19.85(2) for possible additional discussion and/or action concerning any matter discussed in closed session and/or any unfinished item remaining on the agenda.

Convene into closed session pursuant to Wis. Stat. Section 19.85 (1)(g) (for purposes of conferring with legal counsel for the governmental body who is rendering oral or written advice concerning strategy to be adopted by the body with respect to litigation in which it is or may be involved) and pursuant to Wis. Stat. Section 19.85 (1)(c) (considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility), specifically concerning personnel issues.

Reconvene into open session pursuant to Wis. Stats. §19.85(2) for possible additional discussion and/or action concerning any matter discussed in closed session and/or any unfinished item remaining on the agenda.

The agenda can be viewed here.