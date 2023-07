The Brighton School District #1 board is scheduled to hold a meeting Wednesdaym starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.

Among the agenda items are:

2023/24 Academic Standards

2023/24 Milk Bid

2023/24 Parent Student Handbook

2023/24 Athletic Handbook 

2023/24 Chromebook Handbook

2023/24 Lunch Prices

2023/24 Student Fees

2023/24 Building Security

Preliminary Budget Update

A closed session to discuss “the employment status, compensation, and benefits for specific employees.”

The full agenda is available here.