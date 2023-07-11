July 11, 2023 lake test results: PHLA beach and Center Lake closed to swimming; Hoag Park beach under swim caution

Jul 11th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

The Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach on Paddock Lake and Center Lake are closed to swimming and Hoag Park beach is under a swim caution after sampling by Kenosha County Public Health Monday showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Test results from Monday that prompted the closures and caution were:

  • PHLA – 1046 E.coli/100 mL
  • Center Lake – >2419 E.coli/100 mL
  • Hoag Park – 365 E.coli/100 mL

Those locations were scheduled to be re-sampled Tuesday.

Other test results from this week from Kenosha County Public Health (except where noted) are:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 72 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 55 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 47 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake >2419 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 44 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 12 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 135 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 13 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 365 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 19 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 1046 E.coli/100mL; PHLA Diving Board 61 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 7 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 4 E.coli/100mL.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives