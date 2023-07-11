July 11, 2023 lake test results: PHLA beach and Center Lake closed to swimming; Hoag Park beach under swim caution

The Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach on Paddock Lake and Center Lake are closed to swimming and Hoag Park beach is under a swim caution after sampling by Kenosha County Public Health Monday showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Test results from Monday that prompted the closures and caution were:

PHLA – 1046 E.coli/100 mL

1046 E.coli/100 mL Center Lake – >2419 E.coli/100 mL

>2419 E.coli/100 mL Hoag Park – 365 E.coli/100 mL

Those locations were scheduled to be re-sampled Tuesday.

Other test results from this week from Kenosha County Public Health (except where noted) are:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 72 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 55 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 47 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake >2419 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 44 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 12 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 135 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 13 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 365 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 19 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 1046 E.coli/100mL; PHLA Diving Board 61 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 7 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 4 E.coli/100mL.