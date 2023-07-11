Hearing regarding Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue chief and fire marshall to be held

A hearing regarding complaints lodged against two top Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue officials will take place after action by the Salem Lake Fire Commission Monday evening.

The hearing will be regarding complaints filed by Wilmot Stage Stop and Auto Truck Equipment & Repair (ATE) against fire Chief James Lejcar and fire Marshall Steve Ptaszynski.

The vote was 3-0 with commission members Shirley Boening, Chris Dreyer and Ed Herreid voting to hold the hearing. Commission President Allen Thennes and Vice President Allen Dunski abstained from voting because they had been exposed to information at a public meeting of another body that could have prejudiced their decision.

All parties to the hearing will be notified and a hearing date determined, Dunski said Tuesday.

Whether to hold a hearing on these complaints has been before the commission several times. The initial time it was rejected because the complaints were too vague. New complaints also encountered two more logistical delays before Monday’s vote.