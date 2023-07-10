Agenda: Wilmot Union High School board working session July 10, 2023

The Wilmot Union High School Board is scheduled to hold a working session starting at 4:30 p.m. in the school library.

Among the agenda items for discussion are:

School Perceptions Community Survey Proposal

Priorities for Year 3 of the Strategic Plan

Facilities Assessment Proposals

Fund 46

Board Member Appointment Process

The agenda also includes a closed session for: Consider individual employee’s performance evaluation data and considering financial, medical, social or personal histories or disciplinary data of specific persons, preliminary consideration of specific personnel problems or the investigation of charges against specific persons.

The full agenda is available here.