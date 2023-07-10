Agenda: Wilmot Union High School board working session July 10, 2023

The Wilmot Union High School Board is scheduled to hold a working session starting at 4:30 p.m. in the school library.
Among the agenda items for discussion are:
- School Perceptions Community Survey Proposal
- Priorities for Year 3 of the Strategic Plan
- Facilities Assessment Proposals
- Fund 46
- Board Member Appointment Process
The agenda also includes a closed session for: Consider individual employee’s performance evaluation data and considering financial, medical, social or personal histories or disciplinary data of specific persons, preliminary consideration of specific personnel problems or the investigation of charges against specific persons.
The full agenda is available here.