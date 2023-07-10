Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting July 10, 2023

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 6 pm at Town Hall in New Munster.
Among the agenda items are:
- Plan Commission voted to accept the CUP Conditional Use Permit on June 26th, 2023 and advance it to the Wheatland Town Board. Lake Geneva Pool and Spa – CUP Conditional Use Permit Timothy Pakulski LGPS, LLC requests CUP for 5675 392 Avenue lot # 95-4-219-323-0305 to open a business as an inground pool installer with samples installed in the ground as finished pools as well as displays pools and spas.
- Discussion on Road Bonds.
- ATV travel on town roads – continuing discussion