Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting July 10, 2023

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 6 pm at Town Hall in New Munster.

Among the agenda items are:

Plan Commission voted to accept the CUP Conditional Use Permit on June 26th, 2023 and advance it to the Wheatland Town Board. Lake Geneva Pool and Spa – CUP Conditional Use Permit Timothy Pakulski LGPS, LLC requests CUP for 5675 392 Avenue lot # 95-4-219-323-0305 to open a business as an inground pool installer with samples installed in the ground as finished pools as well as displays pools and spas.

Discussion on Road Bonds.

ATV travel on town roads – continuing discussion

The full agenda is available here.