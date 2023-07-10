Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board regular meeting July 10, 2023

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.
The meeting will also be viewable via YouTube here.
Agenda items include:
- Presentation of the 2022 Village of Salem Lakes Audit Report, presented by Amber Drewieske from Clifton Larson Allen, LLP via zoom.CCLRD presentation by Trustee Faber.
- Discussion and possible action regarding Commercial building permits.
- Discussion and possible action on written request for Stage Stop and ATE for confirmation of properties in compliance.
- Discussion and possible action on Fire Inspections and Fire review.
- Discussion and possible action on hiring an HR consultant/firm.
- Discussion and possible action on increase of parking ticket fees on Manor Drive in Silver Lake.
- Discussion and possible action on RFP for Real Estate Services.
- Discussion and possible action on ATV/UTV committee and applicants.
- Regarding the building formerly used as the Silver Lake Village Hall to be referred to and have signage reflecting Village of Salem Lakes – Silver Lake Community Center.
- Regarding the fees for the Village of Salem Lakes – Silver Lakes Community Center to set fees concurrent with the other park facilities, with the exception of strictly education classes conducted without charge(s).
- Approval of first of three requests for Heavy Rescue 5851 in the amount of $87,247.37.