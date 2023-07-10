Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board regular meeting July 10, 2023

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

The meeting will also be viewable via YouTube here.

Agenda items include:

Presentation of the 2022 Village of Salem Lakes Audit Report, presented by Amber Drewieske from Clifton Larson Allen, LLP via zoom.CCLRD presentation by Trustee Faber.

Discussion and possible action regarding Commercial building permits.

Discussion and possible action on written request for Stage Stop and ATE for confirmation of properties in compliance.

Discussion and possible action on Fire Inspections and Fire review.

Discussion and possible action on hiring an HR consultant/firm.

Discussion and possible action on increase of parking ticket fees on Manor Drive in Silver Lake.

Discussion and possible action on RFP for Real Estate Services.

Discussion and possible action on ATV/UTV committee and applicants.

Regarding the building formerly used as the Silver Lake Village Hall to be referred to and have signage reflecting Village of Salem Lakes – Silver Lake Community Center.

Regarding the fees for the Village of Salem Lakes – Silver Lakes Community Center to set fees concurrent with the other park facilities, with the exception of strictly education classes conducted without charge(s).

Approval of first of three requests for Heavy Rescue 5851 in the amount of $87,247.37.

The full agenda is available here.