2023 Bristol Progress Days parade coverage (VIDEO & PHOTOS)

The Bristol Progress Days parade was held Sunday through the streets of central Bristol.

The parade featured entries of all kinds including marching bands, businesses, Shriners on scooters, the Dancing Grannies, local government officials and organizations of all sorts.

The parade is known for the large amount of candy thrown by participants and they did not disappoint this year.

Here is video of the Tebala Motor Unit and the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies:

Here is video of the Westosha Central Marching Band and Kenosha Unified School District Rambler Band:

Here are more photos of the parade: