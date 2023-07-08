Units responding for crash in Wheatland

Jul 8th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 9:40 a.m., Wheatland Volunteer Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 4100 block of 348th Avenue in Wheatland.

Per dispatch: Injuries unknown.

