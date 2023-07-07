Shannon Wiebers is 2023 Miss Bristol

From left: Melaney Smith, Leslie Herrera, Shannon Wiebers, Gwendolyn Sheen and Micaela Lawlor

Shannon Wiebers was named 2023 Miss Bristol at the Bristol Progress Days banquet Friday evening at the Parkway Chateau.

Wiebers was one of five contestants in this year’s contest, which is an annual part of the Bristol Progress Days community festival.

Wiebers will be a senior at Westosha Central High School this fall. Her future plans are to attend Purdue Vet School and become a Vet RN. She will be volunteering at Wisconsin Human Society. In school, she has been a part of the Drama club working on the tech crew, doing hair, makeup and costumes. Also helped with Bristol Science Night, 8th

grade expo, HOSA State Competition, Autism Walk, and the football concession stand. She does both figure and team skating and has been training for 10 years. She is also a trained ice dancer, competing individually at many competitions. Last year, Wiebers received first runner up at the Miss Bristol Competition. Her parents are Kelly Wiebers and David Wiebers.

The other contestants this year were: Leslie Herrera (first runner-up), Micaela Lawlor (fourth runner up), Gwendolyn Sheen (second runner up) and Melaney Smith (third runner up).

Wiebers also was voted by the other contestants as Miss Congeniality