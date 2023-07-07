Mia Meincke, Harrison Strenger named 2023 Bristol Junior Outstanding Citizens

Harrison Strenger, left, and Mia Meincke

Mia Meincke and Harrison Strenger were named the 2023 Bristol Jr. Outstanding Girl and Jr. Outstanding Boy at the Bristol Progress Days Banquet Friday evening at the Parkway Chateau.

In her introduction at the banquet, Mia was praised for exhibiting strong character in and out of the school environment. She is a straight A student and is active in science club, lit club, soccer and dance. She lives with her parents and sister,

In his introduction at the banquet, Harrison was praised for kindness to all, which was recognized with the kindness award at Bristol School. He enjoys playing golf, basketball, swimming, hiking as well as board games and video games with his friends. He will be in sixth grade this fall and has one older brother.

Each year a girl and a boy are named outstanding citizens as part of the three-day Bristol Progress Days community festival.