Julie and Jake Eckhart named 2023 Bristol Outstanding Citizens

Julie and Jake Eckhart were named the 2023 Bristol Outstanding Citizens at the Bristol Progress Days banquet Friday night at the Parkway Chateau.

Naming of the outstanding citizens is a feature of the banquet, which kicks off the annual three-day community festival. Each year one man and one woman from Bristol are selected for the honor.

The Eckharts were selected for being very involved in family, community, their children’s activities and their church, their introduction at the banquet said. They have three sons and have been married for over 20 years.

Jake is a lifelong resident of Bristol, whose family has been a supporter of Bristol Progress Days since the beginning. Jake served in the US Army and National Guard, including as a guard of the Tomb of the Unknown Solider at Arlington National Cemetery. He works for the family business, Eckhardt Kenosha Refrigeration. That company also was named the 2023 Bristol Progress Days corporate sponsor of the year.

Julie is a teacher at Westosha Central High School, her alma mater. She has been active in raising funds and awareness for several charities, the introduction said.