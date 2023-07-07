Bristol Wisconsin Historical Society open before and after Progress Days parade

Jul 7th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

The Bristol Wisconsin Historical Society will hold an open house at Davidson Hall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, July 9.

Come visit before or after the Progress Days Parade.

Davidson Hall is located at 8323 198th Ave., Bristol.

