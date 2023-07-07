Bristol Wisconsin Historical Society open before and after Progress Days parade

The Bristol Wisconsin Historical Society will hold an open house at Davidson Hall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, July 9.
Come visit before or after the Progress Days Parade.
Davidson Hall is located at 8323 198th Ave., Bristol.
