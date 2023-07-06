July 6, 2023 lake test results: Camp Lake and Lucille Park Beach under swim cautions

Camp Lake and Lucille Beach Park in Twin Lakes are under swim cautions after testing by Kenosha County Public Health on Wednesday showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Test results that prompted the cautions were:

Camp Lake — 345 E.coli/100 mL

Lucille Park Beach (Lake Elizabeth) — 613 E.coli/100 mL

Both locations were scheduled to be resampled Thursday.

Other test results from this week are:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 43 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 9 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 179 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 105 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 345 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 91 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 18 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 61 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 1 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 16 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 2 E.coli/100mL; PHLA Diving Board 24 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 2 E.coli/100 mL.

Randall (reported by town of Randall) — Powers Lake Beach 16 E.coli/100mL; Fox Park Beach 21.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 14 E.coli/100mL; Lucille Park Beach on Lake Elizabeth 14 E.coli/100 mL; Musial Road on Lake Elizabeth 14 E.coli/100 mL; Sunset Drive on Lake Elizabeth 53 E.coli/100 mL.

Bristol — Lake George 101st 4 E.coli/100 mL; Lake George 187th 1 E.coli/100 mL.