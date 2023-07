At about 1:32 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash at 136th Avenue (Highway U) and Highway C in Bristol.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved. Injuries being reported.

UPDATE 1:39 p.m. — Fire unit arriving on scene reports heavy damage.

UPDATE 1:48 p.m. — Mutual aid response from Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue requested.