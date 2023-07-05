Thunderstorms likely Wednesday

Showers and thunserstorms are likely for Western Kenosha County on Wednesday, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

The rain is expected to start this afternoon. By 4 p.m., there’s a 60 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain and storms should extend into Wednesday night.

It should be hot again, with a high temperature of 90 Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to moderate starting Thursday, with highs in the high 70s to low 80s through the weekend. Some slight chances of rain are in the forecast for Friday night, Saturday and Saturday night.