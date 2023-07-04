Units responding for crash in Paddock Lake

At about 7:05 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and Bristol Fir and Rescue units are responding for a crash at Highways 50 and 83 (Brass Ball Corners) in Paddock Lake.
Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved. Extent of injuries unknown.
