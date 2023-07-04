2023 Paddock Lake Bike Parade coverage (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

Paddock Lake’s annual Fourth of July Bike Parade filled some village streets with nearly 200 decorated bicycles and many golf carts Wednesday monring.

Some Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue equipment, a sheriff’s department SUV, a few classic cars and some public works vehicles also joined the parade from McAlonan Park on the west side of the lake to Village Hall on the east side of the lake. Refreshments of hot dogs, lemonade and chips were served to participants.

Prizes also were awarded for best decorations. The winners were:

First prize: Shannon and Sheridan Kraus

Second prize: Bree Kuebker

Third prize: Ava Pizzala

Here is video of the whole parade taken near the beginning:

Here are more photos from the parade: