Highway 83 resurfacing to begin July 5

Just when we regained access to Highway 83-south at Highway 50, the state has announced the beginning of scheduled work on that road from Highway 50 to the state line.

Resurfacing of Highway 83 (Antioch Road) is scheduled to begin July 5, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has announced.

Project Improvements include:

Pavement resurfacing

Curb and sidewalk replacements

Storm sewer and culvert repair

Median reconstruction

Signal improvements at County AH and County C

Pavement markings and signage improvements

Two-way traffic will be maintained throughout the majority of the project, though Highway 83 will be closed to through traffic (traffic without a destination within the work zone) during a portion of construction.

Construction is scheduled for completion by early fall, 2023, WisDOT said in a news release. The project schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.

Payne & Dolan is the prime contractor for the project.