A word from our sponsors: 2023 Bristol Progress Days July 7, 8, 9

2023 Bristol Progress Days, the annual community festival held the weekend after the Fourth of July in Bristol will take place over three days on July 7, 8, and 9.

The theme for this year is “Make a Little Magic in 2023.”

The festivities include the Miss Bristol crowning and the Outstanding Citizens Awards, which are announced on Friday at the coronation banquet. The sports tournaments are always a big hit and the fireworks show and parade draw people from all over the southeastern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois area.

Here’s some of the fun at Bristol Progress Days:

CORONATION BANQUET — This year’s Miss Bristol and the Outstanding Citizen announcements are made at the annual banquet held at the Parkway Chateau on Friday evening.

RUN/WALK — This year’s events will again include a 5K run/1.5 mile walk on Saturday morning, starting at VIllage HAll. Same day registration..

PARADE — The parade known for its large number of varied entries and its abundance of candy treats takes place starting at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. The parade route works its way through downtown Bristol and ends at Hansen Park, where the other Progress Days activities are held. Make sure to bring a container for all that candy!

FIREWORKS — The annual fireworks display takes place at dusk on Sunday.

CARNIVAL — The carnival will be located at Hansen Park throughout the weekend. There will be daily wristband specials.

AUCTION — A live auction will take place Sunday following the parade at 2:30 p.m.

MUSIC — Music in the beer tent will be provided: On Saturday (8 p.m.) by Dirty Canteen and on Sunday (6 p.m.) by TRIP.

SOFTBALL — Softball tournaments will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

KIDS FUN — Saturday is a special one for kids at Progress Days with a kids game area and pedal pull starting at 11 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL — A volleyball tournament will take place at Hansen Park on Saturday.

BAGGO — A baggo tournament will take place at Hansen Park on Friday. Registration is at 6 p.m. and the play begins at 6:30 p.m.

DART BALL — A Dart ball tournmanent will take place on Saturday, with registration starting at 10 a.m.

GARDEN TRACTOR PULL — A garden tractor pull will take place Saturday with registration starting at 11 a.m.

RAFFLES — This year’s raffle A prize is a Brunswick billiard table. Tickets are $20 each with only 500 sold. Drawing is at 8:30 p.m., Sunday. This year’s raffle B prizes are: First place, pontoon boat rental on Chain of Lake; second prize, 100 gas card; third prize, $50. Tickets are $5 each. Drawing is at 8:45 p.m., Sunday.

PING PONG BALL DROP — Get your ping pong ball for $2 each. Prizes are gift cards to 45 DIner: $100, $50, $50 and $25 value. Drop is at 7:30 p.m., Saturday.