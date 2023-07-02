Units responding for alarm in Twin Lakes

At about 7:11 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and a Twin Lakes Police officer are responding to an alarm in the 1100 block of Shore Drive in Twin Lakes.
Per dispatch: This is a residential fire alarm.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 7:11 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and a Twin Lakes Police officer are responding to an alarm in the 1100 block of Shore Drive in Twin Lakes.
Per dispatch: This is a residential fire alarm.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2023 West of the I | Powered by WordPress