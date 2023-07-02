Libertyfest Fireworks

Jul 2nd, 2023
by Earlene Frederick.

Libertyfest concluded with a fireworks show over Lake Mary. Saturday evening began at Lance Park with DJ Keith, and food and beverages. Jim Cornelison sang the National Anthem before the Aquanut show. The fireworks at dusk.

