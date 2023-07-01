2023 Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association Libertyfest Parade (PHOTOS)

The Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association hosted its annual Libertyfest Parade Saturday morning in Twin Lakes.

The parade kicks off the day’s activities, which concludes with food, DJ music and beverages at Lance Park starting at 4 p.m., an Aquanut show at 7 p.m. and a fireworks show at dusk over Lake Mary.

There were some light sprinkles of rain on and off during the parade, but the route from St. John’s Catholic Church to Lance Park was lined with spectators nevertheless.

Here are some more photos of the parade: