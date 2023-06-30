Temp expected to top 90 Friday; air quality alert lingers for a bit

The high temperature Friday is expected to top out at 94, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

However the air quality alert that has been in effect for our are for much of this week has been extended a bit to noon Friday. This is due to the continued presence of smoke originating from Canadian wildfires. “People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion,” the alert text says.

A chance of rain creeps into the forecast Friday night (20 percent) and increases Saturday (50 percent) and Sunday (40 percent).