Highway EM reopens in Twin Lakes

From the Kenosha County Division of Highways:

The portion of Highway EM (East Lake Shore Drive) in the Village of Twin Lakes that has been closed since March reopened to through traffic today (Friday).

This area, between State Line Road and Highway Z (Wilmot Avenue) does, however, remain an active work zone, and people are encouraged to drive with extra caution.

Conducted in partnership with the Village of Twin Lakes, this project involves resurfacing the roadway and constructing asphalt shouldering on Highway EM.