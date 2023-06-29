A word from our sponsors: H&R Block can help with tax returns due July 15, 2023

Note: This is a paid announcement from H&R Block of Paddock Lake, Twin Lakes and Genoa City — DH
Did you know…?
If you have a 2020 tax return that still needs to be filed or a correction to a previously filed 2020 tax return (amendment), the IRS has addressed the issue under Notice 2023-21, and has extended the deadline for filing these
2020 returns and amended 2020 returns to JULY 15, 2023.
If you need to take advantage of this 2020 extended deadline, call one of our offices located in Paddock Lake (262) 843-3557, or Twin Lakes (262) 877-2505, and we can take care of that pesky 2020 tax return filing or your 2020 amendment, for you!
Qualified Tax Professionals are waiting to help, and our 2 local offices are open year-round for your convenience regarding any other business services or tax related matters you may have.