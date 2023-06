The annual Paddock Lake Boat Parade will take place on Paddock Lake on July 3.

The parade is organized by the Paddock-Hooker Lakes Association. Anyone can participate in the parade.

Line-up for the parade begins at 5:30 p.m. in the west bay The parade starts at 6 p.m.

The parade route will go from the line-up area, through the channel and then around the lake counter clockwise.