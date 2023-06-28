2023 Paddock Lake bike parade is July 4

Decorated bikes — and likely also some golf carts — will again be hitting the streets of Paddock Lake to celebrate Independence Day this year.

The village’s annual bike parade will take place Tuesday, July 4. Line up at 72nd Street and 248th Avenue (McAlonan Park) will be 9:30 a.m. Parade starts at 10 a.m. The parade’s route will follow 248th Avenue north to 61st Street, then 61st Street east to 236th Avenue and then 236th Avenue south to Village Hall, 6969 236th Ave.

Refreshments of hot dogs, chips and lemonade will be served at Village Hall.

Children’s decorated bicycles will be judged and awards given for best decorated bikes — first, second and third prizes.