Sheriff’s Dept. seeking info on fatal pedestrian hit and run

A image from a video of the suspect vehicle. /KCSD photo

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on a car they believe was involved in a hit and run crash on Sunday that killed a 36-year-old Kenosha man.

Early Sunday morning, a sheriff’s deputy found a person lying on the shoulder of Highway 158 (52nd Street) near Highway H (88th Street). The deputy began life-saving measures, but the man was deceased. His identity has not been released by KCSD.

Car parts were found at the scene.

On Monday, the Sheriff’s Department released a photo of the suspect vehicle from video. Officials believe it is a white 2010-2016 Cadiliac SRX.

If anyone comes across a vehicle matching the description with front end damage or missing the chrome trim piece, they are asked to stop, hold and advise the Sheriff’s Department.

A stock image (not the actual suspect vehicle) of a Cadillac SRX. /KCSD photo