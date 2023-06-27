Salem man arrested in hit and run crash

A Salem man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run crash on Sunday in Kenosha.

The man is being held in the Kenosha County Jail, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department news release distributed Tuesday morning said.

westofthei.com does not publish suspects’ names until they have been formally charged in court.

The Salem man turned himself in to the Sheriff’s Department Monday.

According to the news release: On Sunday at 12:55 a.m., Kenosha Police Department officers responded to a report of a hit and run crash between a SUV and a semi in the 5600 block of Green Bay Road. The driver of the SUV, identified by KCSD as Scott David Mingilino, 36, of Kenosha, fled the scene on foot. Mingilino was later found by a deputy at about 2 a.m. along the roadside in the 8800 block of Highway 158 (52nd Street), the apparent victim of a separate hit and run crash. He died at the scene despite life-saving efforts.

