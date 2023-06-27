June 27, 2023 lake test results: All lakes test within normal range

For the fourth time in five weeks this season, all Western Kenosha County lakes tested by Kenosha Public Health were within normal E.coli levels after sampling this week.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Test results from Monday are:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 16 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 22 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 53 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 64 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 157 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 9 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 47 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 45 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 11 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 6 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 9 E.coli/100mL; PHLA Diving Board 48 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 6 E.coli/100 mL.

Randall — Powers Lake Beach 5 E.coli/100mL (reported by town of Randall).

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Elizabeth 46 E.coli/100mL.